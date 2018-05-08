Paulwell accuses JPS of focusing on poor communities in illegal connections fight

OPPOSITION spokesman on mining and energy, Phillip Paulwell has accused the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) of “focusing exclusively” on poorer communities in dealing with the stealing of electricity.

Paulwell alleged that the JPS was doing so while ignoring the illegal extraction of electricity taking place in affluent areas.

He also cautioned the JPS, that very soon, technological innovations will provide consumers with “very affordable options”, so they should treat the customers right if they want to have them for the future.

Paulwell, who was minister of science, technology, energy and mining in the previous People's National Party Administration, was speaking at the annual sectoral debate last Tuesday in the House of Representatives.

“I wish to make it abundantly clear that I do not support the stealing of electricity, neither in high nor low places. I have a concern, as it appears that the JPS is focused almost exclusively on poorer communities while turning a blind eye to the illegal extraction of electricity taking place in affluent areas,” he told the House in his presentation.

“Let me share the experience of a community in my constituency. In 2015, the National Energy Solutions Limited, the successor organisation to the Rural Electrification Programme, upgraded and wired electricity connections throughout the Windward Court community. Yet three years later, premises certified for connection are without electricity meters and legitimate access to light and power, even though scores of residents have applied. They have been frustrated by the lack of response of the the JPS.

“Rather than assisting the residents in regularising their access to electricity, the JPS raids the area so regularly that it seems that raiding is its core business and the supply of electricity is secondary. JPS needs to do better than that and the Government and the regulator must hold them accountable. It is not fair.

“I must caution the JPS that even though it currently enjoys huge market share in the production and distribution of electricity [and] customer growth, loyalty and satisfaction must remain sacrosanct. Given the rapid pace of technological developments and the increased affordability of user-friendly devices, customers, even the poor, will one day wake up to the realisation that 'we've got other options'!.

“Very soon, technological innovations will provide the consumer with very affordable options. For instance, electricity storage battery for solar energy is threatening to make the grid obsolete. In a few years' time, it will be relatively affordable to rent or lease a device to store electricity for future use without any connection to the national grid.

“I charge the company to increase the implementation of efficient-focused activities such as the smart grid and related technologies. So JPS, treat the customers right if you want to have them for the future,” he stated.