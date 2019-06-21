Paulwell regrets Parliament's failure to seek truth and reconciliation

Opposition legislator Phillip Paulwell says that the Parliament might have failed late former Prime Minister Edward Seaga in not seeking a truth and reconciliation moment on political rivalry.

Paulwell, the leader of Opposition Business in the House of Representatives, was paying tribute to Seaga, who died on May 28, in a joint sitting of both houses of the legislature on Wednesday.

In what seemed an indirect response to Senator Thomas Tavares Finson's call for an apology from the Opposition for the year-long state of emergency called in 1976, Paulwell said: “I think it is an appropriate time for us to reflect on our own standards inside here, because sometimes we give the false impression that in this House you have one bad side and one good side, and it is really unfortunate that this is conveyed, because that is not true.

“I think, as we look at our own mortality, we have to try and see of Mr Seaga's life what is there that can enable us to become a better country, without the rancour of the past. And perhaps it was unjust to Mr Seaga that we did not have some truth and reconciliation moment. But that is past. Let's see how we can now use his death to become a far more united country, a more determined country, agreeing on those national issues that have survived whether your side or this side is in power.”

Tavares Finson, who is also president of the Senate, created some discomfort at the joint sitting with a passionate call for the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) to apologise to the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and Jamaica for instituting the state of emergency, which lasted from June 19, 1976 to June 5, 1977.

“Today is not the day to highlight the abuses of the state of emergency which lasted until June 1977 and saw the detention of over 600 persons. Suffice to say, the declaration of the state of emergency is now accepted as being a stain on the national fabric of this country,” Tavares Finson said.

“Those who sing Seaga's encomiums today, those who praise his resilient spirit, his commitment to democracy and the people of Jamaica, should apologise to the people of Jamaica for the injustices wrought on them by the 1976 state of emergency,” he added.

“An apology is owed to the people of this country, an apology is owed to the members of the Jamaica Labour Party, many of whom were detained in Up Park Camp for over a year,” he stated.

Paulwell, who is also the Opposition spokesman on mining and energy, said that Seaga's death had created the appropriate time for parliamentarians to reflect on their own stewardship inside Gordon House.

“I believe that it is probably in the realm of education, and with the passion for Seaga, that we must come out of this period of mourning resolved to make it a national priority.

“As we reflect on the life and contribution of this Jamaican statesman, let us find space in our hearts to weigh the consequences of our actions, find and embrace the causes for unity and collective action and, above all, commit to the national interest and welfare of every Jamaican,” Paulwell said.

“In this regard, I want to charge each and every one of us in this Honourable House to use this occasion to recommit to his enduring legacy through the promulgation and the implementation of measures to strengthen our democratic traditions, engender our constructive arrangements and build a foundation for meaningful purposes and real prosperity,” Paulwell added.

He described Seaga as “a great man”, and also paid tribute to his family, whom he said must have been a tremendous source of strength for him as he gave public service.