Paying it forward

An elated Jaheem Wilson (second left) accepts a tablet that will assist with his online learning and preparation for Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate exams, from VM Chairman Michael McMorris (second right) at a thanksgiving service celebrating VMBS's 142nd anniversary and start of its Members' Month activities at Escarpment Road New Testament Church of God in Kingston.

Sharing the moment are the church's senior pastor Bishop Leslie Pinnock (left) and Courtney Campbell, VM president and CEO.

The VM Group also donated three other tablets to students in need and contributed $100,000 to the church's COVID-19 relief efforts.

(Photo: Garfield Robinson)