Paymaster joins cancer fight

Paymaster (Jamaica) has announced a partnership with the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) to increase public awareness of the disease among its customers and make it easier for donors to contribute to the society through its network of nearly 200 locations across the island.

Knowing that cancer affects almost everyone, directly or indirectly, and that there are often times exorbitant costs associated with treatment, general manager for Paymaster, Nicolene Worthy-Donaldson, reiterated the increasing number of people and their families being affected by the disease and the exorbitant costs associated with treatment. For that reason, she said, the battle can only be won through partnership.

“We are going all out to ensure that our customers are able to join the fight against cancer, while we raise even more awareness about the disease and prevention. Customers can make donations to the JCS by going to www.mypaymaster.com, or by visiting any Paymaster location to make donations, pay membership fees or sign up for Relay For Life. Customers can make donations via cash, debit and credit card and use their seven-digit phone numbers as their account numbers,” she said.

Paymaster has also placed JCS advertisements on digital screens in selected stores for customers to watch while they wait to be served.

“This partnership with Paymaster offers significant value beyond funding opportunities,” said Yulit Gordon, executive director of JCS. “With emerging technologies we will be able to access support from the Diaspora and the wider Caribbean. The conversation about cancer prevention and the role healthy lifestyle plays will be expanded to reach more persons geographically”.

The JCS' 17th annual flagship fund-raising event, Relay for Life, will take place on Saturday June 1, 2019 on the campus of the University of Technology Jamaica (UTech), Old Hope Road, St Andrew.

The overnight event will get under way at 6:00 pm on Saturday, June 1 and conclude at 6:00 am on Sunday, June 2.

Relay for Life serves as a medium to celebrate cancer survivors and remember those who have lost the battle with the disease, while raising well-needed funds for JCS programmes. The Society hopes to raise $20 million this year.

Paymaster (Jamaica) commenced operations in April 1995 as Jamaica's first one-stop, multi-transaction payment agency providing convenient next-day account updating. The company's client portfolio includes major utility companies such as JPS, NWC, Digicel, and Flow. They also offer convenient services for remittances, mobile top-up, loan repayments, payment of insurance premiums, traffic tickets, property taxes, PATH, school tuitions, funds disbursements, including cheque encashment and US Embassy online applications and appointments.

Today, the company has approximately 200 locations island-wide and boasts the country's first e-commerce website which allows Jamaicans locally and overseas to make payments online at www.mypaymaster.com.