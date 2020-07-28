Pearnel Charles Jr has 'hit the ground running'

OVERCOMING the novel coronavirus pandemic was arguably Pearnel Charles Jr's first major test as Member of Parliament (MP) for Clarendon South Eastern. His second is to retain the marginal seat for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) against a seasoned People's National Party (PNP) caretaker, Patricia Duncan Sutherland.

The JLP has only ever lost Clarendon South Eastern twice to the PNP in general elections since the constituency was formed in 1959 and the sitting MP is aiming to maintain that record when he goes to the polls expected not long from now.

Charles Jr is hoping to make it the ruling party's 11th general election win when Prime Minister Andrew Holness gives the country a date, having only months ago won a by-election many considered a no-contest against independent candidate Dereck Lambert — a one-time PNP candidate in the 2011 General Election.

Duncan Sutherland, who contested the election for the PNP in the 2016 General Election but lost by fewer than 1,000 votes to then MP Rudyard Spencer, did not contest the March 2 by-election, after her party deemed it nonsensical, speculating that a general election was months away.

The contest became necessary because Spencer, who was serving his fourth term, tendered his resignation, a move described as “sudden and unexpected” by those versed in politics.

The Opposition PNP maintained that Charles Jr was dumped in the seat to settle a party dispute between himself and JLP Senator Robert Morgan over the Clarendon North Central seat held by his father Pearnel Charles Sr.

But the attorney is paying little attention to “rumours” of how he ended up in Clarendon's most southern constituency and instead, in his words, has hit the ground running in a constituency desperate for development.

“You can see the work. You can see the tangible achievements that have been made since March 2, 2020 in terms of water improvement, road work improvement, welfare support, farmers' market, and generally across the constituency the creation of an enabling environment,” the former Cabinet Minister told the Jamaica Observer during an interview at his constituency office a fortnight ago.

In his first 120 days, against the backdrop of COVID-19 which rocked the constituency in areas such as Corn Piece Settlement and Portland Cottage, Charles Jr said that he has taken a hands-on approach to improve the lives of constituents.

According to the former senator, he has had a hand in housing development which continues across the constituency. He pointed to development in Bird Hill, Lionel Town, and Raymonds.

Additionally, he said, a portion of his Constituency Development Fund has been used to assist residents with home repairs.

But the loudest cry in the constituency has been for potable water, foreign to residents who have resided in communities there for decades.

The young MP has signalled that water is on the way through the South East Clarendon water improvement programme.

The goal, he stated, is to increase access and improve the efficiency of the delivery of potable water to residents in areas such as Rasta Corner, Rocky Point, Portland Cottage, and Salt River.

Already, he said, the process has begun in some of these areas.

He is also aiming, he told the Observer, to increase storage capacity through the installation of wayside tanks and delivery of individual tanks.

The National Water Commission, he added, has carried out investigation and mapping in the Cockpit and other communities to further improve service delivery across the constituency.

He said road improvement projects had been completed in some areas and are underway in others including the Palmers Cross Main Road, Rosewell Road, Halse Hall, and Dampy.

Charles Jr also mentioned plans to reach the constituency's youth through sports development.

A deliberate effort is being made, he said, to rehabilitate playfields. This is expected to be done through a partnership with the Ministry of Sport. Work is expected to take place in Portland Cottage, Longville Park, and Longwood.

In the area of education, he pointed to tablets distributed to students in vulnerable communities, while a database has been created to connect youth to open opportunities based on skills and ambition.

“I believe that I have represented the people of South East Clarendon well. I believe that I have presented to them a vision of creating a space where they are going to thrive, not just exist. I believe that I have proven to them and established that I am here to work,” said Charles Jr.

“The feedback that I'm getting from persons on both sides of the political fence is, 'MP, we respect what you are doing. We are shocked that you're getting so much done in such little time during a period of unprecedented challenge and we are grateful that you're focused on getting this done,' ” he added. He pointed out that he spent a month away from family in isolation, having had to interact with constituents in sections of the constituency affected by COVID-19.

Arguing that he is at a “disadvantage” in terms of being in the constituency for a short time when compared to Duncan Sutherland who is in her sixth year, he declared that he was not perturbed.

He said his energy is spent on proving to constituents that he is a “viable” candidate and the option that will better suit their lives.

“I know I have a lot of work to do because it is the largest constituency in Clarendon. You have over 40,000 voters. It's a growing constituency and I take nothing for granted. I approach this responsibility the way I approach everything else — with humility, with a plan, and with the energy to work,” the incumbent said.

Observers in some political quarters believe that the first-time MP is already a shoo-in for re-election, but Charles Jr is opting to remain cautious.

“One would say that being the Member of Parliament gives you greater access to get things done, but it also places a burden and a responsibility and an expectation on you although I've only been Member of Parliament for a little over three months... So yes, there's an advantage from one perspective but there is also a high expectation because you're not just a candidate. You can't just say anything. You can't just oppose or say what you would do if you're the MP. You are the MP.

“I ensure to take nothing for granted. Not because I'm the MP means that people are going to automatically vote for me. People might say that it's my fault for things that I have nothing to do with. So I assume the responsibility for things that have come before me and I assume the reward for the achievements that I am going to get done now and in the future” he said.

It's a balance,” he said, confident that while there is “extreme pressure” he is up to the task.