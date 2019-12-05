Pearnel Charles Jr, Obama awardee to address COJO 25th anniversary gala

SENATOR Pearnel Charles Jr and Lucinda Cross, former US President Barrack Obama lifetime achievement awardee, will headline the 25th Anniversary Scholarship Gala and Awards of Children of Jamaica Outreach Inc (COJO) on Saturday at the Hilton New York, JFK Airport.

Charles, who will represent Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the gala, is minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth & Job Creation with responsibility for housing and water. He is an executive member of the Jamaica National Commission for United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and chairman of the UNESCO Youth Advisory Committee (UNESCO JAYNC).

He conceptualised the UNESCO JAYNC ambassador programme which has brought several youth across the country together to embark on a number of initiatives to boost youth engagement and participation in national development, while promoting the goals and objectives of UNESCO.

Best selling author and motivational speaker Lucinda Cross is president of Activate Worldwide and founder of her non-profit, Activate Your Life.

Her story is one of triumph and overcoming odds of incarceration as a teen to now using her message to inspire thousands. With her recent contract with Nike and hosting The Women's Empowerment Experience for Madison Square Garden Company, Cross helps women and at-risk youth speak their truth and stand in their power.

She has been on BET, CNN, ABC, NBC, The Today Show and in The New York Times, to name a few. She is a media personality and social influencer, who advocates for overlooked and marginalised women.

This year COJO will honour six persons and entities for their invaluable support of the organisation and its cause, including to former wards of the state who have benefited from over US$150,000 in COJO-funded scholarships to tertiary institutions in Jamaica since 2012.

The honourees include Vincent HoSang, chairman and president Caribbean Food Delights - COJO Humanitarian Award; Earl Jarrett, CEO of Jamaica National Group - COJO Philanthropy Award; Michael & Lesline Hall and Crafton “Tony” Kelly - COJO Distinguished Service Award; Deverline Burrell-Waller - COJO Community Service Award; and the Jamaica Tourist Board - COJO Corporate Award.

COJO Inc is a non-profit organisation in New York and is registered with the New York City Bureau of Charities. The brainchild of Jamaican-born American Gary Williams, COJO's mission is to help improve the health, education and general well being of the less fortunate.

Since its inception in 1994, COJO has dedicated its resources, human and financial, to help make a difference in the lives of underserved children in Jamaica as well as the United States.