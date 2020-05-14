Pembroke Hall Primary students thank front line workers with posters

AS part of efforts to enhance the holistic development of its students, Pembroke Hall Primary School engaged them in a poster competition to say thanks to the front line and essential workers involved in keeping Jamaica going during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Principal of the school, Ricardo Valentine said guided by its motto, 'Only the best is good enough', and an affirming behaviour statement with the acronym 'GRACE' — which translates to 'Gracious, respectful, accountable, and committed to excellence' — the school set out to engage the students as Jamaica battles COVID-19.

“In light of what we live, it was only fitting that we pushed our students to express gratitude to Jamaica's essential workers who have been giving only the best service to keep the rest of us safe during the crisis,” said Valentine.

“The hard and selfless work of our essential workers also epitomises our behaviour statement GRACE. We therefore launched a poster competition where students were asked to use their artistic skills to create a thank you poster for the essential and front line workers,” added Valentine.

He said to get the students actively engaged in the process and not exclude any, they were instructed to use their hands to do the posters instead of creating one from a computer.

They were also told that posters should have the name of the school, the school's motto, and the student's name and grade.

Valentine noted that each grade was given an essential institution, organisation or group to focus on.

The grade one batch was given Government ministers; grade two, media workers; grade three, the security forces; grade four, individuals involved in communication and remittance services; grade five, health care workers; and grade six, sanitation workers.

Check out the six winning posters with a little extra.