PHOTO: Pension talks

Celia Hinds (centre), director and chairman of the board of trustees, Transocean Shipping Ltd, engages in conversation with Sagicor Group Jamaica President and CEO Christopher Zacca (left) and Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke during the annual Sagicor Pooled Investment Fund (PIF) seminar at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Monday, at which Sagicor updated over 300 trustees of the various companies whose pension funds they have under management, about the performance of the fund. Minister Clarke was the guest speaker at the seminar.

