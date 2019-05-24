Pensioners get more time to complete life certificates
GOVERNMENT of Jamaica pensioners will have more time to complete and hand in their life certificates to the Accountant General's Department (AGD).
“We are sending out the life certificates one month earlier than before, so that you get two months to return them,” director of communication and customer relations at the AGD, Tanisha Weir Grant, told JIS News.
She said that the move is in response to complaints from pensioners about the short time frame given for the completion of documents.
“The prime objective is to ensure that the pensioners have ample time to receive the document, have the document certified, and have enough time to return the document to the AGD, as the life certificate is the main driver for processing of payment to commence,” she explained.
The new policy measure will be implemented this month, with certificates being dispatched at the end of May 2019, to be returned at the end of July.
Certificates will be dispatched in August to be returned in October; documents will be sent out in November for completion and return in January 2020; and certificates will be sent out in February to be returned in April.
Weir Grant meanwhile, is appealing to pensioners to collect the certificates from the post office early, so that the mail is not sent back to the AGD.
Additionally, she said that pensioners should try to complete and return the document as quickly as possible.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy