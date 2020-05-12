People fail to observe social distancing in collection of CARE grant

Street Scene

The collection of grants by thousands of people under the Government's $10-billion COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) programme has attracted a serious problem — a lack of social distancing at remittance agencies. Social distancing is one of the measures recommended by the Administration to slow spread of the novel coronavirus, which means measures have to be put in place to address the overcrowding at these remittance agencies. Our photographers captured these scenes yesterday:

