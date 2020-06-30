People returning home must remain in quarantine for 14 days
THE Ministry of Health and Wellness is imploring people who have returned home or are visiting the island to remain in quarantine for the required 14 days, to ensure the safety of all.
Speaking at a JIS 'Think Tank' at the agency's head office, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie said it is important for all parties concerned to be aware of the guidelines.
She said that between June 1 and June 25 more than 10,000 people returned to the island and that from all indications, the numbers are going to increase during the summer months.
“Most countries have active transmission of COVID-19 and there is a risk that persons returning may have been exposed to the disease, whether or not they are having symptoms,” the CMO said.
“Persons with symptoms are at high risk for transmitting the disease. Some persons without symptoms may also be transmitting the disease, and Jamaicans, therefore, cannot differentiate between persons who may have COVID-19 and persons who do not, so it is important that at all times we take precautions,” she warned.
“Jamaicans who are not going to a tourist area are to keep themselves separated from their families as much as possible, maintain physical distancing of six-feet space between themselves and other persons, wear a mask in the house, wash their hands frequently, and sanitise surfaces that they may touch frequently, such as light switches, door knobs, fridge handles and countertops,” she explained.
“They must understand that they have to stay in quarantine for a period of time to safeguard themselves, their families and the entire country and it must be everybody's responsibility,” the CMO added.
According to Dr Bisasor-McKenzie, the country has now transitioned into a process of learning to live with COVID-19 and that in lifting the restrictions at the borders to allow both Jamaicans and non-nationals to enter the country, it is imperative that the guidelines are followed to safeguard the health of the entire population.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy