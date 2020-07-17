Pepperpot
Are men hiding behind women?
Behind every good man is a woman. But is it also true that behind every bad man is a woman? I am worried that more of my sisters are being exposed in all sorts of shenanigans which carry the fingerprint of their men. Girls, watch out.
“Curry” a potential COVID-19 disaster
Large numbers of people, both vendors and customers, walk and mix freely without masks or social distancing at Coronation Market. It's frightening to see. Is Mayor Delroy Williams on the job? It will be tough on my budget but I'm not going back until there is major improvement.
The difference between PNP and JLP corruption
People like to say that the difference between corrupt PNP and JLP officials is that the PNP are more willing to share the spoils. I am hearing another suggestion: JLP people are more brazen and less likely to worry about being caught.
Deafening silence on Guyana
From early March the people of Guyana have been awaiting the results of their election. It's got so bad that multiple countries are now threatening to revoke the visas of government officials who are said to be holding onto power after losing the election. Jamaica's silence on the matter is deafening. Where is our articulate foreign minister, Kamina Johnson Smith?
