Pepsi donates goods worth $15 million for COVID-19 fight

PEPSI-Cola Jamaica, which says its success has been built on the unwavering support of the Jamaican people, is assisting in the local COVID-19 fight through a donation of goods valued at more than $15 million.

The donation made recently to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Food For the Poor, and Missionaries of the Poor, will see more than 200,000 units of beverage products being distributed to front-line workers, families and other vulnerable groups affected by the current health crisis.

General Manager Alejandro Sacasa said that while he understands that many people have growing concerns regarding their health and the economic impact from the slowdown of business due to the novel coronavirus disease, Pepsi has made a decision to help cushion the impact by ensuring that its relief efforts help both the company's nternal and external customers.

“As an extension of our company values we believe that people are the heart of our business and of Jamaica. This is just a small step to show our support to the Jamaican people...,” said Sacasa.

He added that although it has not been business as usual for the company, with the restrictions on social gatherings and bar closures imposed by the Government, Pepsi will continue to contribute during and “after this difficult period”.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, who was at the COVID-19 relief warehouse while the donation was being delivered, expressed his gratitude to the company and to the private sector for the support.

“The pandemic that we are experiencing now is unprecedented, so it is good to see service groups and corporate companies like Pepsi-Cola Jamaica rising to the occasion by supporting their fellow man, especially without being prompted to do so,” said Tufton.

Pepsi-Cola Jamaica has, meanwhile, encouraged other corporate entities to assist in the COVID-19 relief drive.