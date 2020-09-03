Peter confident of victory

THE major public opinion polls show his People's National Party (PNP) trailing the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) by double digits going into today's general election, but that is not a worry for Dr Peter Phillips who expects his party to prove the pollsters wrong.

“The People's National Party is very confident of victory,” Phillips told the Jamaica Observer as he prepared to lead his party into the general election.

“The Comrades are determined to vote out this very corrupt Government and to ensure that this country is put on a path to growth where every Jamaican can benefit regardless of class, regardless of creed, regardless of where they live or who they are related to.

“We have made the people's pledge which we are committed to and I am sure that every Jamaican will benefit and play a part in moving this country forward,” added Phillips.

Recent public opinion polls have shown the PNP gaining ground on the JLP with the latest Observer-commissioned Bill Johnson poll showing the Phillips team shaving five points off a 19-point deficit it faced in July.

But several political analysts have argued that the PNP's surge has come too late to prevent a JLP victory today.

An internal poll, released by the PNP on Monday shows the party with a three-percentage point lead over the JLP but there was no indication from the pollsters, CEAC Solutions, as to the margin of error.

Despite pointing to its internal poll, Phillips declared that the PNP is not looking at poll numbers.

“Regardless of what the polls say we are looking at what we see on the ground and we know what our Comrades are saying and therefore we are focused on victory on Thursday,” added Phillips, who had previously hinted that he would resign as PNP president if he fails to lead the party to victory today.

This is the first time that Phillips will be leading the PNP into a general election but he has been a key part of several victories by the party over the years in his roles as general secretary, campaign chairman, among many others.

The 70-year-old Phillips, who was elected unopposed as the PNP president in 2016, lost two previous bids for the party's top job (2006 & 2008) but staved off a strong challenge from Peter Bunting last year to retain the post.

He has built his reputation as a political strategist, and a thinker, and will call on all his knowledge and experience to be declared the prime minister designate when the votes are counted tonight.