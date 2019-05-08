Petersfield Primary promotes healthy lifestyle with Jamaica Moves Club

THE Petersfield Primary School 'Jamaica Moves Club' is making strides in promoting healthy lifestyle habits among staff and students.

Coordinator of the club, Crystal-Gaye Scott told JIS News that the Westmoreland-based institution has stopped the sale of sugary drinks on the compound.

“Our school is sugar-free; we no longer sell juices. The only fluid our students will get is water,” she said, while encouraging parents to adhere to the measure.

“We also have fruit days for students. On these days only fruits are sold, and the students enjoy it,” she added.

“Mondays and Fridays are our workout days. On these days we have activities such as dancing contests, hula hoop, and we jog. [These] activities encourage the school population to be fit and healthy. In addition to that, for 60 minutes every other day we try to have some form of exercise,” she said.

Scott told JIS News that the club engages vendors in order to ensure that they understand the importance of selling nutritious items to students.

She said that the vendors are “enthusiastic participants” in the physical activity initiatives at the school. “They will come over and ask to join,” she said, noting that they often help to lead exercise sessions.

Scott, in noting the positive response from all stakeholders, said the school is exploring even more innovative ways to promote healthy lifestyle choices among the school population.

Petersfield Primary's Jamaica Moves Club currently has 60 members. The institution is one of six pilot schools in Westmoreland and 100 across the island under the Ministry of Health's Jamaica Moves initiative.

The schools are required to form clubs to combat the rise of non-communicable diseases among children, and to promote healthy lifestyle choices.