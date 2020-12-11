Petrojam donates $350,000 worth of fuel to support COVID fight
PETROJAM Limited has donated fuel valued at $350,000 to the Ministry of Health and Wellness to offset transportation expenses related to the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz symbolically handed over the fuel to state minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, during a ceremony at the refinery's Marcus Garvey Drive facility on Wednesday.
He said that the donation will support the work of health personnel as they traverse across the length and breadth of the island to do contact tracing, surveillance, testing and public awareness and outreach.
“The Ministry of Health and Wellness has been at the forefront of our fight against COVID-19, and it is only fitting that we do our part to fuel and support the work of this very important sector in Jamaica,” he said.
He noted that COVID-19 has created unprecedented health and economic challenges that have impacted all sectors and the nation at large, and a whole-of-government approach is required to curb the spread and flatten the curve of the virus.
He said that just last week, his ministry donated 5,000 bottles of hand sanitisers to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information for distribution to schools.
Cuthbert-Flynn, in expressing gratitude, said the donation will “go a far way” in supporting the activities of the health teams.
Petrojam Chairman Wayne Chin said the donation forms part of the company's corporate social responsibility and seeks to strengthen the capacity of the health ministry.
“It is a demonstration of Petrojam's prioritisation of the health and well-being of our fellow Jamaicans...This donation also highlights the need for a heightened sense of unity among corporate entities as we get together and coordinate our responses to the pandemic that has altered the lives of so many of us,” he said.
— JIS
