Petrojam makes transition to low sulphur heavy fuel oil

PETROJAM says that after six months of implementation it has made a smooth transition to supplying the very low sulphur heavy fuel oil, which is used in the marine sector.

A release from the company stated that on January 1, 2020, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) introduced new regulations to lower the sulphur cap on marine fuels, reducing the global limit from 3.5 per cent to 0.50 per cent. This is designed to significantly curb pollution produced by ships worldwide.

General manager of Petrojam, Winston Watson, explained that as the main player in the local market for heavy fuel oil, Petrojam prepared methodically for this switchover. “We have been in preparation mode (for this switchover) for close to two years and so the transition was relatively smooth, with very few glitches,” he noted.

“We had a plan in place to be able to produce the material from the refinery and in fact started the production and sale of this product in mid-December well before the deadline,” he continued.

The Petrojam general manager said that despite the challenges anticipated by the Jamaica Public Service's conversion to liquefied natural gas and changes in the quality requirements for the bunker market, from three per cent to 0.5 per cent sulphur, Petrojam recalibrated its business model to ensure continued supply reliability and commercial viability.

“It's been more than six months into our supplying this new grade of fuel and we are quite pleased with the level of sales we have been realising; and despite COVID-19, we do anticipate that these will increase as time progresses,” Watson said.

The new 0.50 per cent sulphur limit is said to create higher risks of fuel incompatibility. However, Watson noted that the company has introduced stringent measures at every level of the production process to ensure that the quality specifications are met. “So far, we have received commendations from all of our bunker customers on the high quality of the product,” he said.

“Over the years, Petrojam has consistently responded to local and international regulatory changes as they occur and has been successful in implementing these changes in a manner that satisfies all the considerations,” he added.

The IMO projects a 77 per cent reduction in overall sulphur oxide emissions from ships, an annual reduction of around 8.5 million metric tonnes as a result of the new emission regulations.