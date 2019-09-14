Petrojam stands ready to supply right fuel to ships
As new legislation regulating the sulphur content in marine fuel takes effect in January 2020, Petrojam stands ready to supply 0.5 per cent bunker fuel at the right price and quality to the market.
This was stated by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams in a keynote address at the Gala Dinner of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica /International Bunker Industry Association Second Caribbean Bunker Conference at Iberostar Suites Resort on September 12.
January 2020 has been set as the implementation date for a reduction in the sulphur content of the fuel oil used by ships from 3.5 per cent to 0.5 per cent, as prescribed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
Williams said that the State-owned oil refinery, which began offering bunker fuels in 2001, has made tremendous strides in its offerings and compliance with international standards.
“Over the past year, Petrojam has expanded bunker fuel sales to all ports islandwide, continued its supply of low-sulphur marine gas oil and instituted long-term bulk supply by pipeline in Ocho Rios via lease arrangement with West Indies Petroleum,” the minister noted.
“Petrojam is making all the relevant infrastructural, operational and procurement preparations to ensure that we are ready for the switchover,” she said.
— JIS
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy