Petrojam stands ready to supply right fuel to ships

As new legislation regulating the sulphur content in marine fuel takes effect in January 2020, Petrojam stands ready to supply 0.5 per cent bunker fuel at the right price and quality to the market.

This was stated by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams in a keynote address at the Gala Dinner of the Maritime Authority of Jamaica /International Bunker Industry Association Second Caribbean Bunker Conference at Iberostar Suites Resort on September 12.

January 2020 has been set as the implementation date for a reduction in the sulphur content of the fuel oil used by ships from 3.5 per cent to 0.5 per cent, as prescribed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Williams said that the State-owned oil refinery, which began offering bunker fuels in 2001, has made tremendous strides in its offerings and compliance with international standards.

“Over the past year, Petrojam has expanded bunker fuel sales to all ports islandwide, continued its supply of low-sulphur marine gas oil and instituted long-term bulk supply by pipeline in Ocho Rios via lease arrangement with West Indies Petroleum,” the minister noted.

“Petrojam is making all the relevant infrastructural, operational and procurement preparations to ensure that we are ready for the switchover,” she said.

