Phillips accuses JLP of victimising Portmore

OPPOSITION Leader Dr Peter Phillips has vowed that Portmore in St Catherine will get the attention it deserves under a new People's National Party (PNP) Government.

Addressing a meeting on Sunday to install Dr Winston De La Haye as the PNP's candidate for St Catherine East Central, Phillips said that the Andrew Holness Administration has deliberately sidelined Portmore since it came into office in 2016.

“Portmore has been victimised and deliberately sabotaged by the current Government. The last PNP Administration left in place a contract for a technology park in Naggo Head Portmore, this contract was to be managed and implemented by the Port Authority of Jamaica.

“This programme was designed to train and enable Jamaicans living in Portmore to become proficient in the use of modern technology. This initiative was abandoned by the current Government,” charged Phillips.

He argued that the last PNP Administration also designed a transportation centre for the Portmore community but after four years in office the Holness Administration has done nothing to move this forward.

“Additionally, the JUTC (Jamaica Urban Transit Company) has become disintegrated in terms of the quality of service being provided, further adding to the transportation woes of the Portmore community,” said Phillips.

According to the PNP president, the current Government's failure to curb crime, and the constant use of states of emergency (SOEs) have also taken a toll on the community of Portmore.

“Because of SOEs, small business owners have to resort to closing their businesses early, causing a decline in profits. Major food chains have also been affected by this long-term state of emergency,” added Phillips

Phillips declared that De La Haye will ensure that Portmore is prioritised under the next PNP Government.

De La Haye is expected to face off with the sitting Member of Parliament, the Jamaica Labour Party's Alando Terrelonge, in the next general election constitutionally due next year but widely expected to be held this year.