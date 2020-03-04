Phillips again calls for GCT reduction

PEOPLE'S National Party (PNP) President Dr Peter Phillips is again urging the Government to cut the rate of the General Consumption tax (GCT) so that more money can be made available to Jamaicans as the nation braces for the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus.

The PNP leader said every effort must be made to ensure that jobs are secured and that ordinary Jamaicans have access to additional funds to secure the well-being of their families as the threat of the virus looms.

“We should be reasoning with the bauxite companies about a way to keep the plant open. Government should be willing to review the tax situation. It is time for the reduction in GCT in order to put more money in the pockets of the ordinary people,” Dr Phillips said at a public meeting in Golden pn Spring Sunday to install Krystal Tomlinson as candidate for the St Andrew West Rural constituency.

In his earlier call for the reduction from the 16.5 per cent GCT rate, Dr Phillips pointed out that the current living standard is too difficult and that many Jamaicans are in need of some form of relief.

“With the threat of the coronavirus, the need has become more urgent. The people need immediate help, and a reduction in the GCT is a good way of freeing up real money for the majority of Jamaicans,” said Phillips.