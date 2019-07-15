Phillips calls on Church to help fight against corruption

OPPOSITION Leader Dr Peter Phillips has asked the Church to help in the country's fight against corruption, which he said has overtaken various agencies of government.

A release said Phillips met with church leaders to discuss the deterioration of traditional moral values and norms, which he said are causes for the indiscipline and criminality threatening to overrun several communities and the country.

The church leaders, said the release, shared their own views on the matter and offered their suggestions for remedial action that would involve the Church, schools, families, and the wider communities.

“The meeting agreed that the nation and its central moral principles were being challenged at every level. A national dialogue is urgently needed in order to define possible remedial action. Additionally, the meeting explored a partnership which will seek to work with political and sector leaders, with a clear view to contain the gross materialism which threatens to overrun the country,” said a release from Phillips's office.

A major item on the table, said the release, was the need for a new approach to education and resocialisation of the people. It said there was a consensus that the process of economic and social reconstruction should be at the top of the national agenda going forward.

“The church leaders all pledged their support to continue the dialogue, while seeking to strengthen their programmes where applicable to aid this process,” said the release.

It did not name the church leaders involved in the meeting.