Phillips hails the late Sameer Younis

Former president of the Jamaica Manufacturers Association Sameer Younis has been hailed as a nation-builder who was committed to positive values and law and order.

In expressing regret at the death, yesterday, of the businessman who also headed the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce and was awarded Jamaica's fourth national honour, the Order of Jamaica, Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips lauded Younis for his contribution to Jamaica's development.

“He was more than an accomplished and successful businessman, he was also a man who dedicated his life to public service to advance the development of Jamaica, especially in relation to the capital city, Kingston,” Dr Phillips said.

As president of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce and the Jamaica Manufacturers Association, Dr Phillips said, Younis served for several terms with diligence.

“He never wavered in contributing to a number of other organisations and ventures. As a leader in business he was an advocate for positive values and respect for law and order. He lived his beliefs and the Jamaica benefited from his efforts.

“His life was, above all, dedicated to nation-building, and even with his special focus on business and developing Kingston, he unflinchingly assisted in projects and programmes to move the wider Jamaica forward.

“On behalf of the People's National Party, I extend condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues,” Dr Phillips said.