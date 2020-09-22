Phillips names interim shadow Cabinet

PEOPLE'S National Party (PNP) President and Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips yesterday named an interim shadow Cabinet to facilitate the effective functioning of the Opposition in Parliament, until the party elects a new leader.

A release yesterday from the party said that consequently, all the members of the previous shadow Cabinet have been asked to maintain their existing portfolio oversight responsibilities, and those responsibilities that were exercised previously by members who were unsuccessful in the election have been reassigned to newly elected members in the House and the Senate.

The full list of interim shadow spokesmen is as follows: Leader of the Opposition, Planning and Development and Defence Dr Peter Phillips, MP; Finance and the Public Service Mark Golding, MP, with Senator Lambert Brown (Public Service); National Security Fitz Jackson, MP; Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Lisa Hanna, MP; Justice and Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate Donna Scott-Mottley; Education and Training Dr Angela Brown-Burke, MP; Community Development and Culture Damion Crawford; Health & Wellness Dr Morias Guy, MP; Industry, Competitiveness and Global Logistics Anthony Hylton, MP; Tourism Senator Janice Allen; Transport and Works Mikael Phillips, MP; Labour, Social Security and Special Abilities Senator Dr Floyd Morris; Mining and Energy and Leader of Opposition Business in the House Phillip Paulwell, MP; Science, Technology and Information Julian Robinson, MP; Land and Housing Senator Sophia Fraser Binns; Agriculture and Rural Development Lothian Cousins, MP; Local Government Natalie Neita, MP; Youth, Gender Affairs, Entertainment and Sports Denise Daley, MP; and Water, Environment and Climate Change, Senator Norman Horne