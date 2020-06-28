Phillips to put councillors on alert

Opposition People's National Party President Dr Peter Phillips will address councillors and caretakers today, as speculation arises that an election is near.

Dr Phillips will deliver the main address at the Mico University College after the councillors and caretakers meet in a closed-door session, which PNP officials said would be brief.

There has been heightened speculation that Prime Minister Andrew Holness will announce the date of a general election within weeks. The constitutional due date for the next general election is end of February 2021, and there has also been suggestions for Jamaica to hold the general election and the municipal election (formerly parish council election) at the same time, which would be a historic move.

The Electoral Office of Jamaica has stated that it would save Jamaica approximately $700 million if both elections were to be held simultaneously.

It is expected that Dr Phillips will put all councillors and caretakers on alert, and urge them to complete projects still left hanging in their respective municipalities, before an election of any form is called.

The PNP has political control of the municipalities of St Catherine, Manchester, Hanover, Westmoreland, and Portmore, while the ruling Jamaica Labour Party has reins on the corporations of Kingston & St Andrew, Portland, St Thomas, St Ann, St Mary, Clarendon, St Elizabeth, Trelawny, and St James.