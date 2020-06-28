Phillips to put councillors on alert
Opposition People's National Party President Dr Peter Phillips will address councillors and caretakers today, as speculation arises that an election is near.
Dr Phillips will deliver the main address at the Mico University College after the councillors and caretakers meet in a closed-door session, which PNP officials said would be brief.
There has been heightened speculation that Prime Minister Andrew Holness will announce the date of a general election within weeks. The constitutional due date for the next general election is end of February 2021, and there has also been suggestions for Jamaica to hold the general election and the municipal election (formerly parish council election) at the same time, which would be a historic move.
The Electoral Office of Jamaica has stated that it would save Jamaica approximately $700 million if both elections were to be held simultaneously.
It is expected that Dr Phillips will put all councillors and caretakers on alert, and urge them to complete projects still left hanging in their respective municipalities, before an election of any form is called.
The PNP has political control of the municipalities of St Catherine, Manchester, Hanover, Westmoreland, and Portmore, while the ruling Jamaica Labour Party has reins on the corporations of Kingston & St Andrew, Portland, St Thomas, St Ann, St Mary, Clarendon, St Elizabeth, Trelawny, and St James.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy