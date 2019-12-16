PHOTO: QUAKE!

A magnitude-6.9 quake struck an area about six kilometres north-west of Padada town in Davao del Sur province, at a depth of 30 kilometres yesterday (local time), according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. (Photo: AP)

