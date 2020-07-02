PICA transforms border management operations

THE Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) has undertaken a digital transformation of its border management operations.

In addition to its Online Passenger Declaration Form, PICA has launched an Online Adult Passport Renewal System and installed an additional 15 automated border crossing (ABC) kiosks at the Sangster International Airport.

“This brought the number of ABC Kiosks at the Sangster International Airport to 50. Prior to COVID-19, approximately 45 per cent of the passengers were using the kiosks,” Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang said in his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 30.

He noted that the investments in these contactless border management systems are timely and demonstrate the forward-thinking approach that has been adopted by PICA.

“This kind of activity is critical to monitoring, not only the efficiency of entering our country, but also ensuring that our borders are safe and we can monitor the throughput of criminal activities that may be coming through,” Dr Chang said.