Pipeline rupture leaves several city areas without water

THE National Water Commission (NWC) will today continue working to replace an old, ruptured pipeline on Arthur Wint Drive in St Andrew which sent gallons of water gushing into the air yesterday morning.

Restoration is expected to continue today after rainfall interrupted the repairs yesterday.

Corporate public relations manager at the NWC Andrew Canon told the Jamaica Observer that customers should expect disruptions to water supply throughout the Corporate Area as emergency repairs continue.

“...While the Mona Treatment plant will remain in operation, some customers may experience disruptions, [that is] low pressures or no water conditions, for the duration of these works,” said Canon.

The affected areas include: Mona Heights, Cross Roads, Allman Town, sections of Windward Road and roads leading off, Deanery Road and roads leading off, Vineyard Town, Mountain View, sections of downtown Kingston, Old Hope Road, Hope Road, Hope Flats, Gordon Town, Papine, Long Mountain, Pines of Karachi, Beverly Hills, Ravina, Mona Road, Devon Square, Waterloo Road, West King's House Road, Cassia Park, Eastwood Park, Half-Way-Tree Road, and upper Maxfield Avenue.

At about 9:00 am, motorists driving along Arthur Wint Drive, in the vicinity of Bustamante Hospital for Children, yesterday heard an explosion after which water sprung metres high, obstructing traffic.

Customers are being reminded to expect initial low pressure in the affected areas after the restart of operations, due to the gradual recharging of the network.