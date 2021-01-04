PJ highlights Stella Wilkins' 'incalculable value' to Jamaica and PNP

THE late community builder and two-term Councillor Stella May Wilkins has been hailed by former Prime Minister PJ Patterson as a person of “incalculable value” to the People's National Party (PNP) and the nation.

Wilkins, who lived to experience her 104th birthday, was a recipient of the the Order of Distinction and a life member of the PNP's National Executive Council. She served in the then St Catherine Parish Council, representing the Edgewater Division in 1974, and then the Breaton Division 1977 to 1981. She died on November 14, 2020.

“She was among the gentle giants who laid the foundation for the advances which the current generation can enjoy today, and her appointment as a justice of the peace indicated the scope and quality of Stella Wilkins' contribution to the moulding of our national State,” Patterson said in a tribute read by former Member of Parliament for St Catherine West Central Alethia Baker, at a remembrance service held at Red Hills Methodist Church in Kitson Town, St Catherine, on December 12.

Patterson, who is also a former president of the PNP, told the small gathering of friends and family members of the late founding member of the PNP Women's Movement that her “greatest political legacy” is etched in her administrative role in the women's organisation.

“Hers has been a long and blessed journey. We owe her the utmost gratitude for the sacrifices she made so that Jamaica can be a better place. I am sure she is already at a group meeting in the great beyond. For her the final trumpet has sounded, and she has answered the call,” he told the congregation.

Immediate past president of the PNP and former Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips said he came to know Wilkins during the 1980s, a period he described as the “great rebuilding”. The role she played was pivotal when the late former President Michael Manley repositioned the party for government, Dr Phillips said.

“She embodied the values of decency, respect for herself and others, and a patriotic commitment to country that carried Jamaica through in the early years of its political awakening, through to Independence, and the period of our political maturity,” Dr Phillips said.

Recalling Wilkins' care for children, especially the annual treats she held at her home in the Bellevue Heights community of St Catherine, charity work through her church, and her involvement with basic schools in the surrounding communities, Phillips said she did these thingswithout fanfare, and he and her, for many years, had a “very satisfying friendship”.

“Stella Wilkins was a delightful person with a boundless and cheerful sense of humour, always remembering a birthday, and always enquiring about the welfare of Comrades. Her civic commitments were recognised with the national honour and the JP induction,” he said.

He also noted that his departed friend outlined two conditions to her late husband Egbert George Wilkins before she consented to marrying him: one, that she be allowed to be an activist for the PNP, and the other, that she should not be prevented from being a fan of Jamaican and West Indies cricket.

“She continued her commitment to the PNP up to the very end of her days” as well as to cricket, Dr Phillips said.

Other tributes came from family members, the church, the PNP Women's Movement, and an emotional musical tribute from educator Orville Manning.

Stella Wilkins is credited with the formation of several youth and community organisations in St Catherine, and was instrumental in empowering scores of women who were on the then Food Stamp Programme. She also helped to establish Kitson Town Skills Training Centre and Kitson Town Health Centre.

Her remains were interred in the Red Hills Methodist Cemetery.