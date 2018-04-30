Photo: PJ Patterson Endowment Fund launched at UWI
University of the West Indies (UWI) will be the beneficiaries of the PJ Patterson Endowment Fund launched on April 24, 2018 by the former prime minister with an initial amount of US$100,000 at a ceremony at the university's headquarters at Mona, St Andrew.
The fund, which allows the donor to add money at any time, will exist in perpetuity and the accumulated interest investment income earned will be used to provide scholarships and bursaries to students registered at the Mona campus.
The funds will provide assistance with the costs of hall fees to needy and deserving Chancellor Hall students and scholarships to promote interchange among undergraduate students to and from the Mona campus by allowing them to spend a specific period at another UWI campus, thus promoting regional integration.
Here, Patterson (left) presents a symbolic cheque to open the fund to Andrea McNish, bursar of The UWI, and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles.
