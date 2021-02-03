Plans under way for 9th Biennial Diaspora Conference

PLANS are in progress for the staging of the Ninth Biennial Diaspora Virtual Conference from June 16 to 18.

The event is being organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade under the theme 'Jamaica and the Diaspora – stronger together for a sustainable future'.

State minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Leslie Campbell, who has responsibility for Diaspora affairs, said that planning for the event is at the “preparatory phase”.

He said it will be a virtual staging in light of the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We anticipate a rich programme, vibrant speakers, robust discussions and participation from Jamaicans at home and abroad for the signature event,” Campbell told a recent press conference.

He said the biennial conference, held since 2004, is part of measures to strengthen relations between Jamaica and its Diaspora.

He said the event, which involves strong private sector support, “represents a fine example of successful public-private partnership”.

The biennial conference brings together Jamaicans at home and abroad to cooperate on issues of national importance while addressing matters of importance to the Diaspora in their countries of residence.