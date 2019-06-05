AS part of its observance of World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5, the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has scheduled a public forum and panel discussion to discuss the economic effects of the proliferation of plastics.

Billed 'Plastic Possibilities: The Role of the Blue, Green and Orange Economies', the forum is scheduled for Knutsford Court Hotel, stating at 5:00 this evening.

The panel of presenters will include Tyrone Wilson, president and CEO, eMedia Interactive (Orange Economy), Ingrid Parchment, executive director, Caribbean Coastal Area Management Foundation (Blue Economy) and Dr Michael Witter, retired lecturer and researcher (Green Economy).

The Blue Economy refers to the sustainable use of marine ecosystems as a means of improving human wellbeing and social equity, while significantly reducing environmental risks. It also highlights the use of the sea and its resources for sustainable economic development including the protection and maintenance of said systems.

The Green Economy captures the three dimensions of sustainable development: environmental, social, and economic while reducing environmental risks and scarcities. Green growth means fostering economic growth and development while ensuring that natural assets continue to provide the resources and environmental services on which our well-being relies.

The Orange Economy, meanwhile, describes the cultural and creative industries based on intellectual property, which include architecture, audio-visual arts, performing arts, digital services, fashion, graphic and industrial design, handcrafts, music, and software. Having creativity as the main driver, this economy is concentrated around products and services bearing creative content, cultural value and market objectives.

NEPA said he forum has been designed for stakeholders from the public and private sector including, entrepreneurs, environmentalists, environmental NGOs, government ministries, agencies and departments, the media and the public, in general.

It is free of charge and will be lived streamed on NEPA's Facebook page.

World Environment Day falls within what NEPA has branded National Environmental Awareness Week, running June 2-9. The schedule of activities for the week include eautifiction projects, solid waste expositions, and thGreen Expo to be mounted by Jamaica Conservation and Development Trust in partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (NRCA)/NEPA and the Environmental Foundation of Jamaica (EFJ) this weekend.

The theme for the week is “A Better Environment = A Better Life… Do the Right Thing!”

“[It's] a call to action for all Jamaica's citizens to take bolder steps to improve conditions in the built and natural environment,” said NEPA CEO Peter Knight. “We are encouraging all Jamaicans to take stock of how their actions may harm or help the environment.”