Plastic surgery conference coming to MoBay month-end

Plastic surgeons from across the Caribbean are scheduled to meet in Montego Bay on August 30 for a major conference.

According to Dr Guyan Arscott, senior plastic surgeon at the University Hospital of the West Indies, the conference will examine current issues that are relevant to both the public and private sector, and is a result of a collaboration between the Caribbean Association of Plastic Surgeons and local plastic surgeons.

“For some time now we have had collaboration with our British counterparts in plastic surgery. However, for different reasons, it happened that we (local plastic surgeons) have to go it alone and invite them because we are developed enough to do it,” Dr Arscott told reporters and editors at this week's Jamaica Observer Monday Exchange.

“The importance of this meeting is that it's going to involve the Caribbean and us (Jamaica), so we have speakers from Guyana, Trinidad, Barbados, and clearly, Jamaica,” Dr Arscott said.

Additionally, he noted that several heads of departments from Jackson Memorial Plastic Surgery Unit in Florida and a unit from South Carolina, along with leading private practitioners, who are Jamaicans in Orlando, Washington, and the Bahamas will also be in attendance.

“That meeting has significant implications. I know that there is some thought of health tourism, and if we talk about health tourism, it includes plastic surgery,” he said.

Dr Arscott also noted that one fundamental problem of the Jamaican society — keloid scars — that has been an issue for years, will be discussed at the conference.

“We're going to talk about the new development with implants and some forms of cancers. We will be addressing the issues and problems associated with fat, body contouring, particularly buttock enhancement, and we will also talk about our work. For example, the replantation work, and we will talk about our work with treating patients with chemical burns,” he said, while noting that cases of patients with chemical burns have been on the rise in the island in the last five years.