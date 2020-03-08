Photo: PLASTIC WASTE TALKS

Carroll Ainsworth (second right) director, Planning, Projects, Monitoring and Evaluation Division, NEPA, in discussion with (from left) Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams; Audley Gordon, executive director, National Solid Waste Management Authority; and Anthony McKenzie, director of Environmental Management and Conservation (NEPA) regarding issues related to the Plastic Waste Minimization Project. NEPA held an integrated waste management policy dialogue session last Thursday at Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew.

