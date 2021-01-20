Please observe building codes, deputy mayor urges
DEPUTY mayor of Kingston Councillor Winston Ennis has urged residents of Kingston and St Andrew to increase their awareness of and preparedness for earthquakes, and to abide by the building codes.
The call comes as Jamaica marks Earthquake Awareness Month in January.
Councillor Ennis, who was addressing the recent meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston, said that the month was being used to reflect on the 6.5-magnitude earthquake that destroyed the city of Kingston on January 14, 1907.
Many lives were lost during and after the earthquake.
“We, as the local government authority, shall always use this historical experience as a lesson and reminder to warn and educate our citizens about proper building techniques, and that they should not build in areas that are vulnerable to disaster. An ounce of prevention is better than a lifetime of pain,” he said.
Jamaica is susceptible to seismic activities, which means that an earthquake can strike at any time.
In the event of an earthquake, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) is recommending that persons 'drop, cover and hold'. This means persons should get low, go under a table or sturdy surface, cover the head and hold on.
