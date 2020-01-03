Please, provide shelter for your loved ones

NOTWITHSTANDING the challenges with which families are faced, Mayor of Kingston Senator Delroy Williams is appealing to Jamaicans to keep their relatives at home instead of ejecting them to live on the streets.

“The reasons for homelessness are so varied, and in some cases, you would say that some can be helped, in the sense that you don't understand why they would be homeless; and in a lot of cases, it is just family members putting them out,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer at St William Grant Park in downtown Kingston on Wednesday.

Spearheading an annual feeding of the homeless initiative, Williams, his staff at the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, and volunteers fed the less fortunate, some of whom were seated inside the park from eight o'clock on Wednesday morning.

“I would appeal to family members to desist from this, because they are your loved ones; they are your family members. Others who are not blood relatives to them are reaching out to them and trying their best to help, and so it's incumbent on families to take care of your family members. We are not saying it will always be easy, because family members themselves, at times, have difficulties and sometimes are going through their difficulties and stressful situation that they take drastic actions like these.

“The actions you take towards your loved ones create far greater problems than the ones they themselves are going through. So, I would appeal to them and say to them just persevere, irrespective of the issues you are having and the stressful situations as some of you are in, I would say, it's still far better to express love towards your family members and to show them love, and part of expressing and showing that love is to, as best as you can, provide shelter for your loved ones,” the mayor continued.

Noting that cities around the world are grappling with the issue of homelessness, Williams said the municipal corporation is working on a solution.

“A major project for this year is the transitional centre, and that should be up, probably within another 18 months to two years, at the top of King Street. So that's a major project that we're working on with respect to the homeless population,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, 64-year-old Pamela Levy, who has been homeless since August 2019, told the Observer that her relatives informed her that she could no longer stay at their house on Roehampton Drive in St Andrew. She has been on the streets since then.

When the Observer arrived at the event for the homeless, Levy was seen sharing some cookies, popularly known as “police buttons”, with her friends.

Levy outlined that she had been working as a domestic helper but injured her back and could no longer work. She said, as a result, she was unable to pay the $10,000 required for her rent and so her relatives asked her to leave. The mother of one said her wish for 2020 is to find a place to live.

“I am a Christian so I am depending on God. Mi put mi trust in him so he will make a way,” she said, as she waited for meals to arrive on Wednesday.