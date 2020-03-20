PM announces NHT relief for mortgagors

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness has announced several measures to be undertaken by the National Housing Trust (NHT) to bring relief to mortgagors caught in the financial backlash from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

These measures, he said, will “ensure the social protection of its mortgagors and contributors, and safeguard persons from losing their homes while improving their disposable income”.

Addressing Parliament during his contribution to the 2020/21 Budget Debate in downtown Kingston yesterday, Holness said there will be a moratorium on loan payments for workers who have been laid off, and special relief for mortgagors who may lose their jobs as a result of COVID-19.

“Effective immediately, mortgagors who are laid off can apply for a moratorium on all loan payments of three months in the first instance,” the prime minister announced.

He said there will also be a “special one-off offer to reschedule loans in arrears”.

“In February 2020, 11,350 mortgage accounts valued at $18.3 billion were in arrears for 90 days and over. Based on the NHT's loan management procedures, recovery activities, including public auction, were implemented. Effective immediately, the NHT will provide an option to reschedule these delinquent loans,” the prime minister disclosed.

He, however, noted that this option will only be made available where the trust has not already entered into a commitment to dispose of the property.

“Mortgagors are therefore encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity, which will be extended for six months, effective April 1, 2020. During this period, the NHT will consider each mortgage on a case-by-case basis, with the option to extend the tenure of the loan, reduce the interest rate, or some combination thereof,” Holness said.

In the meantime, he said mortgagors may also take advantage of the intergenerational loan facility in their rescheduling arrangements.

“All mortgagors who may have difficulties during this period, but whose mortgages are not at the delinquency stage, are being encouraged to make contact with the NHT. They stand ready to assist you,” he added.

Pointing out that the reduction in interest rates is in keeping with the general downward trajectory of interest rates, he said the trust will, effective April 1, 2020, reduce interest rates on all new loans by one per cent (benefiting 8,000 new mortgagors annually), and on all existing loans by 0.5 per cent (benefiting 100,000 existing mortgagors).

The prime minister said the interest rate discounts currently offered to special groups, such as mortgagors aged 55 years and over, the disabled as well as public sector workers, will continue, adding that the interest rate discounts for the disabled will, effective April 1, 2020, also be extended to include the parents of disabled children.

Holness also said legislative amendments are being proposed for the formalisation of lands, community by community, by way of a new adjudication procedure.

“While this new procedure will facilitate the issuing of titles, it will also be a more transparent process. The programme will start with 20,000 titles over a three-year period and this will form the basis of this Government's plans to title the entire country in the medium- to long-term,” he told the House.

Consequently, the prime minister tabled the Registration of Titles Act and the Registration of Titles Cadastral Mapping and Tenure Clarification (Special Provisions) Act for which Cabinet recently approved amendments.

He, in the meantime, said actions towards the implementation of the programme have started with the signing of a contract with a private sector partner.

“They will be responsible for carrying out land surveying activities in the communities and providing new technology solutions to support National Land Agency's operations. This programme will be supported by comprehensive public education at the national and community levels,” Holness said.

The Government, he said, in recognising the challenge of the average Jamaican in being able to afford the cost of titling their lands, will, under the programme, allow individuals in these communities to obtain their titles and pay the cost over time.

Earlier this week, the Administration said all non-essential workers across the private and public sectors should work from home as it continues efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. In addition, all bars and places of amusement have been ordered closed and bans have been placed on public gatherings with restricted opening hours for markets and food stores.