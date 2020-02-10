PM appeals to men: Stop violence against women

With more reports of intimate partner violence resulting in murders rocking the country in recent months, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government “is in the process of reviewing, with the hope of tabling very soon, a new Domestic Violence Bill”.

Addressing dozens of green-clad party supporters attending yesterday's Area Council Two meeting in Portmore, St Catherine, Holness made a special appeal to men to refrain from carrying out acts of violence on their female partners.

“I want to appeal to our young men; we have had for a long time a very permissive society that allows men to trespass on the person of a woman without any form of rebuke, without the society saying it is wrong,” he noted.

“You have intimate partner issues and the man feels he must demonstrate his power by physically abusing the woman and that is how our society has long been… so any form of conflict, the man will have to prove his strength over the woman by trying to physically dominate her. This is not something we can tolerate; this is something we must change. We must break the cycle of permissive violence in our midst and only you can do that because you are the ones who pass it on to your children,” the prime minister said.

Holness, in relating two incidents which had been brought to his attention over the past two weeks, said the situation has reached crisis proportions.

“There is a private school where a little boy was bullying his class and he hit a girl and the girl came home and told her parent and the parent went to the school and the principal said we are aware of the incident and we have dealt with it. So the parent left feeling fine, and on his way out saw the parent of the little bully who said I am very sorry for what my little boy was doing but, you know, the principal told the little girl to box him back,” Holness shared. “That is how we as a society, even at the highest level, teach our children to resolve conflict.

“Another incident happened in the zone of special operations. Two little boys are fighting, the police intervened, took home the children to their respective parents, thought all was fine, only to discover that the mother of the boy who lost the fight gave him a weapon, held him by the hand, and took him and called out the other child and told her child to stab him back,” the prime minister related.

“There is a corrosive permissiveness for violence in our society …as a political organisation we are tasked with improving the quality of life of all Jamaicans in all spheres… we must preach peace.We are not the most peaceful, not at this time. We have to be the party of your prosperity and we have to be the party of your peace,” he told the crowd.

Said Holness: “The elections to come are not all going to be fought on economics and infrastructure and public sector reform, but the level of violence in the society is now being entered into the political considerations of persons and the party has to be able to respond to that.”