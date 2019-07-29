PHOTO: PM briefs pastors

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (right) chats with Everton Thomas (left), presiding bishop of Emmanuel Apostolic Churches, and Bishop Herro Blair, senior pastor, Faith Deliverance Cathedral, on his arrival for yesterday's National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Service at Faith Deliverance Cathedral in Kingston. Sharing in the occasion is Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange. The service was part of celebratory activities being held under the 2019 theme 'One Nation... One People'. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

