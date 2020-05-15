PM calls on J'cans attending funerals to obey protocol

PRIME Minister Andrew Holiness is calling on Jamaicans who are attending funerals to act responsibly and abide by the gathering protocol, which stipulates that no more than 10 people should congregate in any public gathering.

“I know in some of the rural parts of Jamaica the funeral ritual is very important. We understand that, but I urge you to have a level of responsibility to ensure that you will observe the rules — no more than 10,” he emphasised at a virtual press conference on Monday.

The prime minister said he has been receiving many complaints about the size of the “mourning party” attending funerals in St Mary and several other parishes in the island, and that individuals are hosting parties at the funerals. He emphasised that this should not be done.

Holness reminded that a funeral featured quite prominently in the first [imported] case [of COVID-19] and several others after that, and appealed for adherence to the gathering protocol.

In March, the Government restricted funeral gatherings to no more than 20 people as part of measures aimed at containing and reducing the spread of the virus, but the number was later reduced to no more than 10 individuals.