PM donates $1 million to Bustamante hospital

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness has donated $1 million to the Bustamante Hospital for Children through his Positive Jamaica Foundation.

Holness, who made the donation while carrying out his annual tour of the hospital during which he handed out toys to patients, said that the donation is to assist with the purchasing of much-needed monitors for the hospital.

He also used the opportunity to get a first-hand view of the challenges and needs of the institution, which is the only one of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean.

“It is always difficult when anyone has to be admitted to hospital, but it is especially heartbreaking during the Christmas season, which is a time for families to get together. For this reason, I make it a custom to visit those who are sick and vulnerable to bring cheer during this the Yuletide season,” Holness said on the tour.

Last year, the prime minister visited Mustard Seed Communities in Kingston where he made a donation of $1.5 million towards the operation of the facility and the education of one child with special needs.

“I am encouraging everyone this season to open your hearts and spread kindness to those who are in need of love and care during this season. Let us remember our neighbours, the elderly, the sick and infirm.”