PM: Government will build on legacy of nation builders

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness says the Government will build on the legacy of the 65 recipients of medals of appreciation, who have been recognised for their sterling service to the nation.

“We must ensure that your contributions are lasting and to the benefit of generations to come. We will do so by building on your legacies and contributions to ensure that Jamaica actualises into a State with a sustained and vibrant economy, and a culture that is sound and well anchored,” he told the awardees.

Holness was speaking at a ceremony held on the lawns of Jamaica House Wednesday evening at which he conferred the honorees with the Prime Minister's Jamaica 55 Commemorative Medal of Appreciation for 2017.

He said the awardees have made indelible marks in their respective fields and, by extension, Jamaica.

“Your service has undoubtedly made the country's economic, social and cultural fabric richer and stronger. We salute and recognise you,” he said.

The prime minister noted that the deserving awardees, who were drawn from a wide cross section of sectors and include environmentalists, musicians, farmers, educators, civil servants and community leaders, have surmounted challenges and have prevailed, remaining focused on carrying on the work to make Jamaica a better place.

“While we recognise and celebrate with you today, we know that we can never say thank you enough for the extraordinary commitment and dedication you have shown and the positive impact that you are making,” he said.

The prime minister singled out the awardees who were recognised for their work with, and in the diaspora, noting that the Jamaican Diaspora continues to make invaluable contributions to Jamaica and their home countries. “Thank you for your continued faith and trust in Jamaica,” he said.

Minister of national security and chairman, National Honours and Awards Committee, Dr Horace Chang, also praised the recipients for “the ceaseless work that happens beneath the surface, and I applaud you on behalf of a grateful and appreciative nation”.

“Awardees, may your names forevermore be remembered for your dedication and faithful service, and may this nation be worthy of your sacrifice,” he said.

In her remarks, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, noted that in various and significant ways, each awardee has helped to set the course that has led to the growth, development and success of Jamaica during the last 55 years.

“Our worthy honorees, thank you for your service to Jamaica, thank you for the care, thank you for the leadership, thank you for the sacrifice. We know you did it all for the love,” she said.