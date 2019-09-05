PM hails Broderick as 'great public servant'
Former Member of Parliament for Clarendon Northern, attorney-at-law Lawrence 'Laurie' Broderick, who died yesterday after ailing for some time, has been described as a great public servant by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
“He made good contributions to our Parliament and country as Member of Parliament and to the wider political leadership in the country,” Holness said, and pointed out that Broderick created a “political feat” in the 2007 General Election by winning the Clarendon Northern seat for Jamaica Labour Party for the first time in 18 years.
“He emerged from a political family. His brother, Dr Percival Broderick, served as MP for North East Clarendon from 1949 to 1989 and senator from 1993 to 1997,” the prime minister noted.
“In addition to his chosen profession in law, Broderick was also a former army captain,” Holness said.
“Indeed, Jamaica has lost another great public servant who made a significant contribution to our country. I offer my sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”
