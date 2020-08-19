PM ignoring the polls

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) leader, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is taking no comfort from public opinion polls which are projecting a comfortable victory for his party when the votes are counted on September 3.

Having led the JLP to defeat in 2007, Holness then staved off an internal challenge from Audley Shaw to pilot the party to a 32-31-seat victory over the People's National Party (PNP) in the 2016 General Election.

Now Holness is trying to make it two wins from three and several public opinion polls, including one done for the Jamaica Observer by Bill Johnson, show the JLP with a double-digit lead over the PNP.

The Johnson poll, conducted July 9-12, showed the JLP with a 19-percentage point lead over the PNP when respondents were asked who they would vote for if an election was called now.

But yesterday Holness told journalists that he had no time for the polls.

“I don't read the polls that come out for good reason, because every human being can be distracted by these things; it can feed your ego,” said Holness.

“I have been around when the polls were very low for me and I didn't let it affect me. And now the polls, I hear, are very high I'm still not letting them affect me,” he added.

He said he intends to run a campaign not necessarily based on popularity but on the issues.

With allegations of corruption being one of the issues which have dogged his Government over the past four years, Holness argued that he has faced each case head-on.

“As soon as these issues arise, one thing the public can say [is that] I addressed them. I have not intervened, interfered or in any way tried to prevent the authorities from acting. I have paid great respect and deference because the conversation about corruption sometimes does not place it into context,” he said.

“What is happening is that Jamaica is evolving and our institutions and laws are changing much faster than the actors within those institutions. And so while we are changing the laws and institutions, much work needs to be done on changing the culture,” argued Holness, who was yesterday nominated to contest the St Andrew West Central seat.

Holness will be going for his sixth consecutive victory in the constituency and will face the PNP's Patrick Roberts whom he has defeated on four occasions in the past.

But this time Roberts says he is confident of unseating the JLP leader.

“I definitely feel it this time. And one thing you have to understand in life is that there is loyalty, and people say never forsake your people. They requested me and I am here for them,” said Roberts.

“I am picking up that the people are fed up of the corruption; but we in the inner city don't call it corruption; we are tired of the thieving and the lack of representation. I don't [just] think [I can win]; I know at this time that the people will reward me for my loyalty. I feel it and I know it and I trust them,” declared Roberts.