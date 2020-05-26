PM, JLP officials pay tribute to former May Pen mayor

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness was among Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) officials who paid tribute to former mayor of May Pen Milton Brown, who died peacefully yesterday.

Brown passed away at his home in Clarendon after a long illness. He is survived by his widow Ethel and five children.

A highly respected politician at the local government level, Brown had been councillor for the Mineral Heights Division since 1998, and mayor of May Pen between 2003 and 2012. He also served as president of the Association of Local Government Authorities (ALGA).

Holness said he was “deeply saddened” at Brown's passing, and paid tribute to his dedication to the people and the JLP.

“He was a committed, dedicated and passionate member of the party who served with sincerity,” Holness said. “He was always available, always on the ground working for his people, his party, and his country. I express heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolence to his family and loved ones.”

Mayor of Kingston Councillor Delroy Williams, in his tribute, said local government had lost “a great advocate, and a champion for its relevance and development”.

“I have witnessed his concern and commitment first-hand, and was always impressed with his genuineness,” Williams said.

Recently elected Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern, which also includes Mineral Heights, Pearnel Charles Jr, said he felt “great sadness” in confirming Brown's death.

“We extend our sincerest condolence to his family and loved ones, and our prayers remain with them in this their time of grief. We take comfort in knowing Councillor Brown lived a full life and made impacting contributions to his family, friends, South East Clarendon, and the Jamaica Labour Party,” he said.

“We are grateful for the time he gave us and for all the sweat and effort he put into the development of South East Clarendon, the entire parish, the Jamaica Labour Party, and the people of Jamaica. It is not easy to say goodbye, but we are comforted knowing he is in a better place. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Charles Jr said.