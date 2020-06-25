PM makes changes at economic growth and job creation ministry

Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday made further changes to ministerial arrangements in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Daryl Vaz, who up to yesterday had responsibility for land, environment and climate change, has now been assigned to oversee water, housing and subject matters having to do with certain special economic development projects.

A news release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said Minister Vaz will be tasked with ensuring that water and housing projects are accelerated and that special economic projections such as the Special Economic Zone become a reality in short order.

“This is a necessary part of the Government's recovery strategy from the COVID-19 economic fallout,” OPM said.

The office also said that newly appointed minister without portfolio Leslie Campbell has been assigned responsibility for land, environment and climate change.

“Prime Minister Holness has said that the entire focus of the Government must be on ensuring that Jamaica recovers stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic as we secure lives and livelihoods,” OPM said.

Yesterday evening, Vaz told the Jamaica Observer that in his 2020/21 sectoral presentation in Parliament yesterday he had listed “major achievements, not announcements, in all four subject areas — investment, land, environment, and climate change. No other Government in history can claim the unprecedented policy successes which has seen Jamaica take a leading role on the world stage”.

He expressed thanks to his team in the ministry and agencies, saying that without them the achievements would not be possible.

“I will endeavour to do the same in my new subject areas despite the daunting task ahead as it relates to water, especially with the drought and climate change going forward,” Vaz said.