PM Mottley pays tribute to literary icon Kamau Brathwaite

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Prime Minister Mia Mottley has describe the late Kamau Brathwaite as “easily one of the titans of post-colonial literature and the arts”, as she paid tribute to the noted Barbadian poet and historian who died late Tuesday.

“His chronicling of our past through his magnificent works, shone a powerful light on the realities of our present and, in turn, guided our sense of self and national identity,” she said, noting that one of the highlights of her tenure as minister of culture was Barbados' excellent presentation at CARIFESTA in Trinidad and Tobago, featuring Kamau's seminal work “Barabajan”.

“But his reach and influence were not limited to his beloved Barbados and the Caribbean. His tenure as an educator at institutions from Ghana to America allowed students of every ethnicity and background to experience his wizardry with words,” she said.

The cause of the death of the 89-year-old Brathwaite has not been disclosed, but he was widely considered as one of the major voices in the Caribbean literary works, and was a professor of comparative literature at New York University.

In 2006, he was the International Winner of the Griffin Poetry Prize for his volume of poetry Born to Slow Horses. Brathwaite is noted for his studies of black cultural life, both in Africa and throughout the African Diaspora.

His works include Folk Culture of the Slaves in Jamaica (1970); The Development of Creole Society in Jamaica, 1770-1820 (1971); Contradictory Omens (1974); Afternoon of the Status Crow (1982); and History of the Voice (1984).

Kamau, as he was familiarly known, was educated at Harrison College, the University of Cambridge Pembroke College, and the University of Sussex. He was an education officer in Ghana from 1955 to 1962 before returning to the Caribbean to teach in St Lucia and later at The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Jamaica. He also lectured at New York University.

In her tribute, Prime Minister Mottley said that Kamau's “legacy and timeless gift to us all is his powerfully poignant body of work” and that “he leaves us priceless literary treasures that will delight and shape our minds for generations to come.

“The numerous stellar awards for his work are testament to the global acclaim and respect earned for decades of exceptional literary craftsmanship. Kamau Brathwaite espoused the very best of the Barbadian personality and I wish him safe journey to the next realm,” she added.

Brathwaite is survived by his wife Beverley, sister Joan, other relatives, and friends.