PM promises major water project for northern Clarendon

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness says the Government is looking at a major project to pipe water from the northern to the southern parishes of Jamaica.

Speaking on a tour of the Clarendon North Central constituency this week, Holness told Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters that water is a perennial threat to agricultural development in the parish, and even more so with the collapse of its sugar and citrus industries, but that the parish was not necessarily short of the substance.

“We need a massive project to bring water from the north to the southern parishes. We have started to work on that. We understand the dislocation that is happening, especially those which are in the sugar areas. We will be coming with a plan to ensure that that we bring significant economic activity to this parish,” the prime minister said.

However, he noted that to succeed in bringing a new agricultural plan to Clarendon, it will need the involvement of individuals like Senator Robert Nesta Marley, who is the party's candidate for the Clarendon North Central constituency for the next general election.

“We need people who can pick up the baton and complete the next leg of the race in the development of our country, your parish and your community,” he said.

Morgan, a former member of the prime minister's information team at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), is now a member of the Senate and parliamentary secretary. Current Member of Parliament Pearnel Charles Sr is retiring from politics.