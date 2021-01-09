PM Rowley rushed to hospital following 'cardiac issue'

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was last evening rushed to private hospital where he is being treated for a “cardiac issue”.

According to a report published in the Trinidad Express newspaper, Rowley was admitted to hospital after being taken there by his security detail at approximately 5:00 pm.

There was no official report concerning the prime minister's health. He was scheduled to host a press conference, but it was unclear last night if he will be in attendance.