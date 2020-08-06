PM says BPOs can absorb some tourism jobs

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness says there are signs that the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector can provide employment for individuals who have lost their jobs in the tourism industry.

The prime minister raised the issue yesterday while touring St Ann North Eastern where hundreds of jobs have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. His tour included a stop at the Ibex BPO plant in Ocho Rios.

Holness said that while tourism has suffered a serious job-loss blow, an opportunity had been created because people who have worked in tourism would have the basic customer service skills to transfer to BPO jobs.

“So they can transfer easily into the BPO industry, and some are starting to employ people in BPO,” he stated. Holness said the employment of former tourism workers in the BPO sector was a sign that economic recovery had started.

“I want you to know that your Government is doing everything possible to make sure that our economy recovers stronger than it was before, and we are seeing signs of that all around, that our economy is recovering stronger,” he said.

“So there are opportunities created by the crisis, and we will see our entrepreneurs recover and use their enterprise and industry to create more jobs,” he said.

Presenting Marsha Smith as the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) candidate to replace late former Member of Parliament and Minister of Labour and Social Security Shahine Robinson, the prime minister urged the constituents not to panic, but to rest assured that the Government was working hard on their behalf.

“You are not going to get another lady like that; a woman with a heart and soul for the people. But life goes on and, as we move into another leg of the race, someone has to take the baton, and you want someone who can make the stride; someone who has the heart and the soul for the people. Someone who can execute the plan on your behalf, and we think that we have found such a candidate in Marsha Smith,” he added.

— Balford Henry